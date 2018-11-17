All Guilty: MBS, KBS, Kushner, Jabeir

With the Trumpees, pushed by the Israelis, desperately trying to shield their man the Saudi Crown Prince MBS from falling, the CIA has asserted it’s independence clearly fingering MBS himself as the man who gave the kill Khashoggi order and who is himself a rogue.

But MBS isn’t the only guilty party and Khashoggi is hardly the only one tortured and killed by his henchman mafia-style…not to mention what he has done to genocide Yemen and beyond that with Qatar and Syria and colluding with Israel about war on Iran.

The Saudi Ambassador in Washington, MBS’s brother KBS, the former Saudi Ambassador now Foreign Minister Jubeir, and most significantly Trump’s son-in-law Kushner who not only helped bring KBS to power but gave him top secret information about who opposed him and thus license to at least arrest, intimidate and torture, are all part of the cover-up conspiracy if not worse. They all should now fall.

