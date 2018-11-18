Trump winning in defeat

‘A sword hanging over our heads’: Trump discovers new weapon against media. The administration is drawing up rules for White House reporters’ behavior, and the president said if journalists don’t follow them, ‘we’ll end up back in court, and we’ll win.’

So headlines POLITICO and rightly so. Trump is taking the recent court ruling ordering reinstatement of White House press access for CNN’s Jim Acosta into a sword against all journalists. For the first time there will be written White House “rules of conduct” for accredited journalists telling them what they can’t do. This will in fact force them to be more on guard, submissive, cowered than ever. And in the future, based on this week’s court ruling, the court’s are likely to say if the stated rules are violated and “due process” followed the White House can revoke credentials.

