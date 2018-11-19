Trump’s Super Worst Adviser

He advised Trump:

Let me meet with Russian agents — bringing on the election collusion charges,

Fire Comey — bringing on the Justice Dept Special Counsel investigation,

Move Jerusalem Embassy — ending the already on-life-support “Peace Process” and further inflaming Arab/Muslim attitudes,

Give top secret information to Saudi Crown Prince MBS — bringing on the arrests, torture, killings, and Khashoggi scandal,

Stand by MBS and it will blow over — bringing on the CIA and Congressional investigations.

And much if not all of what he did was aided and abetted by his life-long friend, Bibi Netanyahu and his dual allegiance with Israel.

It’s long past time for Trump to cut his son-in-law loose; and/or for the incoming Congress to insist Jared Kushner testify about these matters under oath and not be allowed to hide behind “executive privilege” as he in effect has been acting as Secretary of State and taking major advice if not ordered from a foreign power.

