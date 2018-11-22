Haughty Saudis threaten everyone with “Red Line” and “Will Not Tolerate”

Saudi Arabia has now threatened the world that any criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a “red line”. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said that calls for the crown prince to be held accountable for the grisly killing of Jamal Khashoggi would not be tolerated.

“In Saudi Arabia our leadership is a red line. The custodian of the two holy mosques (King Salman) and the crown prince are a red line,” Jubeir has declared.

Such thinking and threats in more personal form are in fact what they did before they killed Khashoggi, sawed apart his body, dissolved his remains in acid, and spend weeks with desperate cover stories and gross deceptions extraordinarily trying to cover up what they had done to him in order to spread even more fear and silence among all Saudis. Now they are publicly expanding their threats to the whole world!

