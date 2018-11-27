MBS GUILTY, SAUDI INVESTIGATION ABSURD

Trump, the Israelis, and the Neocons + Evangelicals are doing everything possible to keep the Saudi Crown Prince in power. It’s more about the alliance with Israel which MBS has championed and the scheme to bring down Iran one way or another than anything else; for arms purchases and oil would continue under the alternative Saudi leaders whom the CIA and others much prefer.

“It’s as inconceivable as inconceivable gets to think that MBS [Saudi Crown Prince] is innocent. MBS is someone who acts recklessly, who can’t be counted on, and who is quite frankly a danger to American interests and America’s national security and to regional stability in the Middle East.”

But opposition in Congress, the media, and even such major think-tanks as Brookings from which the quote above comes, remains and MBS is likely to remain toxic and a pariah in many places and another major false step could do him in especially with others in the Royal Family prepared to pounce.

