Why Did CIA Director Refuse

The Congress has oversight powers and responsibility for the CIA. But the only recourse if the CIA Director refuses this oversight is to refuse to fund future operations; or to impeach; or to refuse to confirm future CIA heads unless they pledge to always appear before the appropriate Congressional Committees when summoned.

So why did the CIA Director so blatantly this week cause such a stir by refusing to testify alongside the Secretaries of Defense and State? This one is not so complicated. Either Ms. Haspel (Bloody Gina) would have had to blatantly defy and contradict Trump about Khashoggi and the Saudi Crown Prince; or she would have had to commit perjury that could come back to haunt her.

Now it’s up to the Congress to show what they can do about this outrageous situation.

