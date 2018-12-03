Bush and CIA – Major False Flag changed the world

What Bush and the CIA did in 1990 changed the history of the Middle East, the U.S., and the world. Like the Gulf of Tonkin false flag that changed the history of southeast Asia,

the American military invasion of the Middle East was precipitated by

historic treachery, deceptions, and lies. As a result the U.S. today has military bases and forces in 14 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Saddam Hussein, then one of the major U.S. allies in the region, was tricked

into invading Kuwait. The best telling of this story is told in a book published by a former White House Press Secretary whom the major media ignored.

Then the Saudi King was tricked into allowing American forces to rush to his country for the first time, supposedly to protect it was an Iraqi invasion that was an even grosser deception.

Like with the Gulf of Tonkin non-attack in 1964, the Bush/CIA deception and lies led the Congress to give the OK to war and major military bases in many Middle East countries ever since.

It was the invasion of Saudi Arabia by American troops that caused Osama bin Laden, then a confidant of the King, to break away and turn Al Qaeda, which the CIA had helped form in Afghanistan years earlier, to start attacking U.S. forces.

This is the real and important major legacy of George H.W. Bush for the Middle East, the U.S., and the world.

