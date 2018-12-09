Trump: Gross Incompetence on top of Crimes beyond Lies

Now Trump wants us to believe that on the very day he was having a major dinner with the Chinese President he didn’t know a major Chinese business figure had been arrested via Canada.

Much more than likely — the pattern has been clearly established — Trump is lying and dissembling. But if true what incompetence! His National Security Council person, right there at the dinner table, knew, and if he didn’t tell Trump what does that say?

Just imagine if right at the dinner table President Xi would have demanded in front of everyone that the Huawei CFO, daughter of the company’s founder, be immediately released and Trump would have appeared to be such an incompetent blundering fool claiming that he didn’t know what Xi knew.

Whatever, China will now be forced to act in kind, and rightly so, unless Meng Wanzhou is immediately released.

Maybe this whole episode, along with so many other things, is Trump’s way of trying to distract attention from the legal, political, and economic nooses all now threatening to hang him.

Advertisements