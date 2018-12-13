William Blum – In Tribute

William Blum died Sunday. We were friends, not close, but that was my mistake. He died just as TIME Magazine named GUARDIANS, i.e., journalists, to be collectively the “Persons of the Year”…featuring Khashoggi…also a friend but even less close. Blum published THE ANTI-EMPIRE REPORT, usually a quite extraordinary monthly critique of the American Empire and it’s super imperialist killing exploits worldwide. Like I.F. Stone, but far less known, Bill was also a world-class champion of human rights, courageous truth-telling, and the importance of independent knowledgeable insightful journalists determined to expose the corruption and criminality of so much the American Empire has done and continues to do. Like Bill, Izzy, who was a close friend and mentor and died in 1989, also lived in my neighborhood, all of us just a few blocks from each other. All of us secular cosmopolitan Jews, all of us supportive of the creation and existence of Israel, but all of us extremely and increasingly disturbed by how Israel has evolved into such a dangerous, racist, apartheid, militant, also imperialist state.

Bill has now passed, but his books and essays, his determination and passion to expose the realities of U.S. imperial foreign policies and wars, will live on. Five years ago Bill told me he would be speaking about his most recent book at the great independent bookstore in Washington, Politics & Prose, also in our neighborhood. I volunteered to do him a favor and video the event for him and so his talk and q&a that day are below:

Advertisements