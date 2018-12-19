Top Saudi Leaders Must Go!

“If the Crown Prince went in front of a jury he could be convicted in 30 minutes”. So said the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after a secret CIA briefing. “I’ve been here 12 years, I’ve never heard, ever, a presentation like was made today”.

“One would have to be willfully blind not to come to the conclusion that the Crown Prince was intricately involved in the demise of Mr. Khashoggi. It is zero chance, zero, that this happened…without the Crown Prince” said another key Senator who happens to be a major Trump supporter.

Yet, according to Trump “Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t”, who is partly acting to project his own key adviser and son-in-law, Kusher, who in coordination with the Israelis not only helped bring Crown Prince MBS to power but provided him with super top secret information about his opponents and how to deal with them, including Khashoggi.

Kushner should in fact be called before the same Foreign Relations Committee, put under oath, and required to explain the role he played. Since he in fact acted in secret and unaccountably while representing the United States any claim of “executive privilege” should be unacceptable and if he refuses he should be held in contempt of congress and let the courts decide in this case whether he and Trump can get away with what has happened.

MBS must go. His brother KBS, also part of the plot and Ambassador in Washington must go. And Foreign Minister Jaber, former Ambassador in Washington and major cover-up proponent, must go as well. Not to mention there should be a demand that the brutal killers, many of whom were the closest aides to MBS, be extradicted either to Istanbul where the dirty deed was done, or The Hague, for interrogation and trial.

