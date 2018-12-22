Mad Dog Vs Mad Man

When a “Mad Dog” top General known for having a plan to kill everyone he meets is considered the protector from a “Mad Man” Commander-in-Chief, the trouble we are all in is truly ominous. All “My Generals” Trump brought with him are now gone, replaced by severely dangerous ideological zealots a la Bolton and Pompeo…and the many others they have positioned under them.

Last straws: Mattis was livid over Trump’s whimsical withdrawal orders about Syria as well as Afghanistan as well as being constantly over-ridden and side-lined by Bolton. He was even overruled by Trump about who would be the Chairman of the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs.

Add a few other major things we know that directly involved the military where Mattis opposed Trump, and no doubt there are so many other things we don’t know:

Trump ordered the creation of a new branch of the military — Space Command — opposed by Mattis.

Trump tweeted just a few days ago that the military was going to build “the wall”…but that’s not the military’s role, Mattis opposed and was not following Trump’s directive.

Trump is a “malignant narcissist” an organization of top psychiatrists details in the remarkable best-seller book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.” They suggest he would never pass the rigorous tests those in the military who have access to and control of nuclear weapons must take…and yet as President with his finger on the triggers he has never been so evaluated.

The “Mad Dog” and the other top Generals serving as National Security Adviser and Chief of Staff were supposed to be protecting us from what this “Mad Man” has the authority to order. They are now all gone replaced by seriously dangerous ideological neocons and evangelicals. OMG!

