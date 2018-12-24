Murderous Saddam Arabia

Saddam’s Iraq was known for it’s brutal torture and murder of anyone who spoke out against the regime. Saudi Arabia, America’s closest collaborator along with Israel to control the Middle East, is today under Crown Prince MBS maybe even worse than was Saddam. And thanks to the Israelis the Saudis are using hacking and spying to frighten, kidnap, and kill, anyone who speaks up against them in private not to mention in public. These two videos tell an important part of how and what the Saudis are doing: