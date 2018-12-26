Trump’s Iraq Nonsense Diversion

He flew nearly a total of 24-hours in darkness military black-out with fighter jet escorts everywhere. Then he spent just 3 hours in a protected U.S. military base where no one other than the command staff at the last minute even knew he was coming until he landed. He never met with any Iraq officials and just talked briefly with the Prime Minister on the phone because he was too fearful to visit Baghdad and they couldn’t even agree on where and how to meet. Seems Trump feared assassination by the Iraqis — and understandably so!

Then he again proclaimed to the troops ISIS had been defeated — but didn’t tell them ISIS came into being as the result of what he previously had termed the greatest war mistake in history. Even so the troops are staying in Iraq he assured them, though the defeat of ISIS was the very reason he gave a few days ago for leaving Syria.

There was no Secretary of Defense on the trip nor any other photogenic types other than his wife. Trump was doing his typical grandstanding, theme changing, attention diverting attention, while back at home major government departments were closed and the political and legal nooses are tightening all around him.

Hey, he could have just called the troops as well as the Iraqi P.M. on Skype or Whatsapp, like his Saudi friend MBS did to oversee the Khashoggi killing/sawing which Trump still denies he did.

Advertisements