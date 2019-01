Trump’s embrace of Saudi MBS — who he knows very well his son-in-law Kushner not only helped bring to power in the first place, but provided top secret info and encouragement for what MBS has done, and did so in close coordination with his close friend Bibi Netanyahu — continues. Weapons keep pouring into U.S. allies Israelis, Saudis, Turkey, Egypt, and GCC countries with Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, targeted more than ever and Russia preparing for what is to come.

