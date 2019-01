There is indeed such a crisis but it’s not on the US-Mexico border, it’s right here in Washington. And indeed it’s the result of and desire of a deranged “malignant narcissist” super dangerous President whom many rightly consider heartless and soulless himself. He created the “humanitarian” crisis and the faux “National Emergency” for crass political purposes. His crusade to “Make America White Again” keeps escalating.

Advertisements