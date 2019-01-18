What Pelosi should do next!

What Speaker of the House Pelosi should next do should be short, precise and gripping. Here’s my draft:

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE of REPRESENTATIVES

NANCY PELOSI

19 January 2019

“The State of the Union address will be rescheduled when the government is open at a time convenient for all. Meanwhile in view of the serious “State of the Union” which clearly is not strong as it should be we urge President Trump to provide the Congress and the country with a written State of the Union address on or before 29 January.

“Separately in view of very troubling media reports that Mr. Trump ordered his personal lawyer to lie and commit perjury before the Congress, we urge the appropriate committees in both the House and the Senate to quickly convene public hearings to determine the validity of these reports, who in addition to Michael Cohen might be involved, and who else might have received similar criminal instructions from Mr. Trump.”

