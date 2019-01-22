Trump Tower Moscow Conspiracy

Trump repeatedly over and over denied he had any business dealings with Russia of any kind! Then after media reports he admitted oh he once considered building a Trump Tower in Moscow and put his personal lawyer/fixer in charge, but all that ended long before the campaign. Now, trying to get ahead of the Mueller/DOJ Report, he’s admitting that he was negotiating to build Trump Tower from the moment he entered the campaign till the day he won! And the rumors that he was enticing Putin with a $50 million condo on top have been swirling for some time as well.

So this means that throughout the time he was planning Trump Tower Moscow requiring Putin’s blessings and lots of Russian help, Trump was campaigning on:

An end to sanctions on Russia,

NATO scale back,

Russians hacking to provide him with Clinton’s emails.

Whether or not there is criminal evidence he ordered personal lawyer Cohen to lie to Congress about Trump Tower, and just how he did so, remains uncertain at this point. That he did the above he’s now admitted to in advance of the damning charges ahead from Mueller/DOJ.

Advertisements