‘PEACE NOW’ SCAM!

“Peace Now” is a scam! Long ago “liberal” Zionist organizations in Israel figured out how to co-opt pseudo-liberal American Jews, and it’s gotten worse and worse. Today in the U.S. APN is run by wealthy incestuous American Jews scamming each other, and it is part of the notorious “President’s Conference” controlled by the Israeli government. APN works with some of the most traitorous, hated and despised Palestinian quislings including those financed by AIPAC! The Zionists have ordered APN to vehemently work against BDS and to boycott those who so rightly support it. It’s time for American Jews serious about peace and justice to get out of and shun APN!

Advertisements