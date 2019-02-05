New push to recognize Golan as Israeli

In Jerusalem the plaque on the new American Embassy reads Trump, Pence, Friedman. But the real perpetrators are Netanyahu and long-time super Zionist Trump Son-in-Law Kushner.

Now Bibi via the Israeli/Jewish Lobby is pushing the U.S. Congress for a resolution recognizing the Golan to be part of Israel rather than Syria.

While it might not have any binding legal significance, Bibi is using this at this time as a part of his campaign to stay in office plus using the Lobby to further de facto, if still not de jure, expand Israel to include all of the territories occupied in the 1967 war. Indeed, the design of that war from the start, which the Americans greatly assisted Israel to win big, was in fact to expand Israeli sovereignty to all of Jerusalem, all the territories west of the Jordan River, as well as Syria’s Golan Heights.

