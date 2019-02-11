BEZOS vs TRUMP/PECKER/KUSHNER/SAUDIS

The first country Trump ran to for a major foreign TV extravaganza in his Presidency was Saudi Arabia.

Trump’s son-in-law, the super Zionist with close personal ties to Israeli Prime Minister Bibi, courted the young Mohammed bin Salman from the beginning and helped orchestrate his elevation to the role of Crown Prince and King-in-practice as well as in-waiting.

Shortly thereafter the Kushner/Trump footprints were all over the publication by the National Inquirer of a slick and very expensive propaganda magazine gushing lavish praise on MBS, encouraging him to further expand his relations with Israel and international Jews, and preparing him to support the Trump/Kushner/Bibi “Peace Plan” which the Palestinians want nothing to do with.

Then came the Khashoggi murder/scandal. Now comes the Bezos scandal.

MAJOR QUESTIONS THAT NOW NEED TO BE INVESTIGATED:

Did Trump or Kushner in any way help in the arrangements for The National Inquirer company to publish the major propaganda magazine about Saudi Crown Prince MBS?

How much and by whom was The National Inquirer paid to publish this magazine and distribute it widely throughout the country?

Was a behind-the-scenes payoff and reward orchestrated by the White House for Pecker and The National Inquirer in this way?

What political payoffs were involved between the U.S. and the Saudis with regard to arms sales, unending support for MBS, abrogating the Iran agreement, and promised Saudi support for the Trump/Kushner/Bibi “Peace Plan”?

The media should be seriously investigating all of this. And in view of the role Pecker and The National Inquirer played in helping Trump get elected to the Presidency, and the legal agreement they had to make to avoid criminal prosecution faced by others in Trump’s orbit, maybe the Congress should be stepping in and forcing testimony under oath from everyone involved and by subpoena if necessary.

