Trump the mentally unfit “idiot”

“So forget the fact that he’s digging his own grave… The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”

Surely never thought I’d find myself quoting Ann Coulter about anything! But for the wrong reasons (of course) she’s said something I could say! That said she forgot to have pity because he’s actually mentally deranged in such a strange and fascinating and dangerous way! And if we survive him he might even find himself in prison with Manafort, Cohen, et. al. But even if that were to happen it will take tremendous adjustments and years and years to undo the damage he has done to the well-being and psyche of the country itself…not to mention the contortions he has done to the judicial branch that will remain behind for a generation.

