ADC – Arab American Fiasco

There was a time when Arab American Organizations in Washington had credibility and grassroots. That time is long gone. A great example is the ADC – American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. Not only is it a shell of what it was with hardly any grassroots or credibility. It is kind of like the Wizard of Oz using emails and proclamations shouting about this and that while in reality being like the little charlatan hiding behind the screen huffing and puffing.

Long ago ADC was castrated by the big-money Arab regimes which along with some terribly self-serving Arab Americans desperate to give themselves awards have kept ADC on a short leash. More recently ADC has even teemed up again with the notorious Jim Zogby and his Arab-American Institute, the same Zogby who long ago was literally thrown out of the ADC offices by it’s founder, Senator James Abourezk, who realized what a dangerous self-serving tool of the regimes Zogby was.

This weekend ADC is holding its totally incestuous and not even worthy of being called deceptive Annual Convention. If its like last year there is no energy, scarcely attended, hardly any exibitors, and nothing of import even at a time when events in the Arab world are so tragic and deadly from Libya to Palestine to Syria to Yemen; and likely to get much worse with the U.S., along with Israel and the Saudis/UAE trying to foment a major regional war with Iran, Lebanon, Syria and the Palestinians. ADC is worse than a joke these days, it is a gross affront to principled, honest, and caring Arab Americans.

The current ADC is so stupid and screwed up that it doesn’t even know what convention it is holding! On the homepage they tell you it’s their 36th Annual Convention. Go to their Convention Program and it’s three year in the future, or is it that the homepage is three years in the past, and they’re holding their 39th Convention. And it’s been like this for weeks! They have so little following or awareness of what’s going on that no one has even noticed or mentioned this to them!

