TRUMP – Increasingly DANGEROUS!

He lied, defamed, screamed, kissed/hugged the flag, for the longest and most off-the-cuff speech of his life Saturday at CPAC. For his first Presidential CPAC performance I was there watching him in person and taking in the whole theatrics and atmospherics of this yearly event. With the huge crowd screaming “USA, USA, USA!” and Trump lambasting nearly all American institutions from the FBI to the Intelligence Community to the Congress “haters of America” to the media “enemy of the people”, this is as close as America has ever been to a Hitler-type mentally-deranged super-dangerous President “Commander-in-Chief”. Now that he and his family along with top sycophants are being surrounded with not just impeachable but criminal proceedings, he is more dangerous and more in need of being seriously contained than ever.

