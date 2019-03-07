Omar is Right! AIPAC is Danger!

Let’s cut through all the slanders and bs. Congresswoman Omar is Right. The Israeli/Jewish Lobby has long used big money and big pressures to severely frighten and intimidate many members of Congress. She is further right to suggest that some people in the U.S. seems to have a second allegiance to Israel. She should have included rapid Christian Evangelical Zionists who work in tandem in fact with the Lobby beyond many hard-line Zionist American Jews.

“AIPAC is a Great Danger to the Jewish People”! That’s not Omar speaking. That was how the President of the World Jewish Congress one day long ago summed things up privately to me. And it’s gotten much worse since.

AIPAC may be the best-known of the many Israeli/Jewish Lobby organizations but it is actually one of a few dozen all combined and coordinated by the Presidents Conference of Major American Jewish Organizations. Long ago that Presidents Conference was in fact set up by the man who served as its first President and who was the close friend and predecessor of the WJC President who said the above to me.

