Trump’s “Jewish Cabal”?

FLASHBACK: I published this on 18 December last year before the most recent revelations that Trump counter-manded everyone and ordered Kushner to be given Top Security Clearance. What the media is not reporting is that among the reasons the intelligence community would not authorize his top security clearance was his super close relations with Bibi Netanyahu and his repeatedly demonstrated “dual allegiance” with Israel.



It’s a difficult term for many reasons. But imagine for a moment if many of the top key persons working with Trump for years were Muslims, and if one of them could be found in the Mosque every Friday, obeyed all the Muslim laws and rituals, and prayed toward Mecca?

Last week the two long-time friends of Trump who have been turned by the Justice Department to “rat” on him, according to Trump’s own mafia-style language, are both Jewish — that’s Michael Cohen, his long-time personal attorney and fixer, and David Pecker, publisher of The National Inquirer. Earlier this year the CEO of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, reached an agreement to “cooperate” with Justice Department investigators, and probably keep himself from indictment and out of prison.

As for how Trump got elected, there’s all the talk and investigations about how the Russians were encouraging and helping him. There’s little talk however about how the Israelis were doing the same and of the long-time friendship the Israeli Prime Minister himself has with Trump’s right-hand man and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Kushner btw is not only an observant orthodox Jew who can be found in the Synagogue every Saturday praying toward Jerusalem, but an ardent Zionist totally committed and many would say “dually loyal” to Israel.

Difficult terms and difficult subject. But facts are facts. And conclusions should stem not from slogans or biases but from such facts, of which there are many more.

