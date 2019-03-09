Pelosi and AIPAC Screw Up

Mark Bruzonsky speaking to Abby Martin about AIPAC in 2013

They thought it would be simple business as usual. Under AIPAC pressure/guidance Pelosi would orchestrate a resolution denouncing the new brash Muslim head-scarfed Muslim-Somali Congresswoman for speaking up about Israel and the Israeli/Jewish lobby. And so Ms. Omar would be chastised, inhibited from further such comments, and everyone else in Congress would be duly warned and frightened once again.

After all that’s how the Congress and survivors like Pelosi have handled things for decades now, AIPAC having proven long ago (think Senators Percy and Fulbright, Congressmen Findley and McCloskey) that anyone who dares defy them will be intimidated, defamed, hounded, and removed.

Instead thoughtful and courageous Ilhan Omar, backed by “Progressive” members of Congress and grass-roots organizations, has tremendously defied them and in the process made discussion of AIPAC and the dangerous Israeli/Jewish/Evangelical lobby more out-front than ever.

A few years ago, having spoken up about AIPAC myself for many years, I was interviewed by Abby Martin on her nightly program “Breaking the Set” about these same issues: http://vimeo.com/markbruzonsky/aipac. A few years before that I was interviewed on the program THE AUTOGRAPH about AIPAC and the “Peace Process” when I was intimately involved years ago.

(You may need to use right click to open a totally new tab to watch these videos)

