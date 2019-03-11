Keep it up Ilhan! Don’t let them threaten, badger, slander, bully, and cower you.

You were right when you said “It’s all about Benjamins!” The Israeli/Jewish lobby has long used big money and big pressures to get its way in Washington, including a huge flow of money and weapons to Israel more than to any other country ever in American history.

You were right when you mentioned the extremely excessive and dangerous power of AIPAC, the most out-front of the dozens of Israeli-connected Jewish organizations.

You were right when you said there is “dual loyalty” from some in our country which greatly compromises the values and principles we are supposed to stand for.

You are right when you mention Apartheid in talking about Israel. Actually Israel today is a far more extreme and sophisticated Zionist-Apartheid state than was South Africa when it was ostracized and forced to change by so many in our country and worldwide.

Now others are right, even if for the wrong reasons, that these issues are very complicated and there’s much more that needs to be discussed and debated about all these subjects.

It’s not just about money, it’s further about extreme pressures and manipulated media.

It’s not just the Israeli/Jewish lobby made up primarily of American Jews, but also the Christian Evangelical organizations that this lobby has spun and coordinates.

And when it comes to “dual loyalty” that’s quite a complicated subject with extensions of many kinds. But you have rightly provoked the previously unmentionable debate at this critical time when one of the very symbols of this problem is a top White House adviser with Top Security clearance, himself a quite extreme super-Zionist and radical settler supporter/financier, as well as the nepotistic choice so outrageously put in charge of the “Peace Process” at Israel’s behest by a President “they” manipulate and control.

So right on Ilhan! You’ve actually courageously done our country a great service by opening up this vital discussion. Now let’s see how seriously concerned and principled others are going to weigh in; or if they will continue to hide from and desperately keep avoiding these critical issues by diverting instead to keep shooting at the bold messenger.

