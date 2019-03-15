U.S. Jews – Time to Speak Up!

Message to American Jews: Challenge AIPAC as does Congresswoman Omar

Israel claims to speak in the name of all Jews and has recently officially redefined the State not as the country of its citizens but rather as the country only of Jews. The Israelis use their powerful influence and lobby — including in media, politics, and finance — to in effect promote a kind of “dual loyalty”.

Increasingly desperate to prevent open and thoughtful discussion of these issues “the Lobby” and many American Jews are now vilifying Congresswoman Ilhan Omar trying to isolate, defame, bully, and silence her while already planning to defeat her in the next election for daring to speak of these legitimate concerns.

That is why I recently sent the following to a long-time leading person in the American Jewish community urging his organization to make this public Statement and hold a forum on these important matters inviting Congresswoman Omar and others who have expressed similar concerns, including other leading American Jews who are usually shunned such as Noam Chomsky and Richard Falk, to join in.

STATEMENT ABOUT, ISRAEL, AIPAC, AND OPEN DISCUSSION “Recent weeks have seen an unprecedented public discussion with regard to the influence of the Israeli lobby, with focus on AIPAC, and matters that are summarized with short-hand terms like “dual loyalty” and “anti-semitism”. There has also been considerable assault from many quarters on one new Congresswoman, including by many Jewish members of Congress and from Ilhan Omar’s considerable Jewish constituency in Minnesota. For these reasons as a long-time American Jewish organization we feel the unusual need to make this statement. First of all the concerns raised by Congresswoman Omar are not anti-Semitic and are in fact quite legitimate and in accord with the values and concerns we all share as Americans. There are many of us who are Jewish who have raised these concerns ourselves for some time, though in the past avoiding public discussion. Now continuing to avoid discussion would be a disservice to our country and a wrongful affront to Congresswoman Omar — things we will not allow ourselves to be complicit in. We will welcome Congresswoman Omar and other members of Congress and the public to a forum we will be holding in the near future.”

