Connecting the dots, in all likelihood it was Bibi of Israel, using his long-time friend and agent Kushner, using his father-in-law POTUS Trump, who orchestrated MBS being elevated to King-in-Waiting in Saudi Arabia in the first place. They then provided MBS the super secret information to lock up, torture, and kill, all who opposed him, including Khashoggi. And it is they who have desperately been working overtime to keep him in power.

