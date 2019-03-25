Masterful Coverup

What few Americans appreciate is that one of the major jobs of the FBI and CIA, themselves in perpetual collusion with the incestuous governing establishment, is to cover-up national scandals and deflect attention from their nefarious misdeeds. Accordingly, one of their home buildings is named for J. Edgar Hoover, the other for George Bush. These institutions have covered up so many things for so long including the Gulf of Tonkin, Iran coup, Bay of Pigs, Liberty Ship, major assassinations, Iran Contra, Iraq war, numerous covert coups and regime changes, 9/11, being just the proverbial tip of the iceberg. Now:

Rosenstein – appointed by Bush, then Trump, a colleague of Mueller

Mueller – appointed by Bush/Cheney to FBI and then by DOJ Rosenstein

Barr – appointed by Trump and long-time friend of Mueller

They are all long-time classic Republican operatives and now, just as their Republican brethren on the Supreme Court brought Bush/Cheney to power with an unprecedented political “decision” at a crucial time, this triumvirate is keeping Trump in power with a masterfully executed coverup.

One of the governing establishment insiders once told me personally about one of the greatest of the coverups, “If the American people knew what I know….”, but he was unable as well as unwilling to even try to complete the sentence. This is actually the deeply camouflaged reality in Washington repeated over and over again as they all together conspire to keep scandalous realities from the American people and the world while continually playing musical chairs in their carefully groomed insider careers.

