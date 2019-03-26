BIBI has Trump/Pence/Kushner/Bolton/Pompeo

Netanyahu’s short trip to the USA had one major purpose — the White House declaration that the Golan is Israel’s and the de facto endorsement of Trump/Pence/Kushner/Bolton/Pompeo of Bibi’s reelection and prison avoidance. In turn the Israeli neo-fascists will do all they can to keep Trump and his extreme Zionists and rabid neocons in power. In turn the Trumpees will ramp up further economic war on Iran/Lebanon/Syria/Palestine consolidating, with ongoing help from Saudi Arabia/Egypt/UAE/Jordan, the hold on the Middle East region. All the while they are preparing for a great regional war to deal a final death blow to Palestinian national aspirations and all who oppose US/Israeli/Saudi designs and dictates.

