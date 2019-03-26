BIBI has Trump/Pence/Kushner/Bolton/Pompeo

Netanyahu’s short trip to the USA had one major purpose — the White House declaration that the Golan is Israel’s and the de facto endorsement of Trump/Pence/Kushner/Bolton/Pompeo of Bibi’s reelection and prison avoidance.    In turn the Israeli neo-fascists will do all they can to keep Trump and his extreme Zionists and rabid neocons in power.    In turn the Trumpees will ramp up further economic war on Iran/Lebanon/Syria/Palestine consolidating, with ongoing help from Saudi Arabia/Egypt/UAE/Jordan, the hold on the Middle East region.  All the while they are preparing for a great regional war to deal a final death blow to Palestinian national aspirations and all who oppose US/Israeli/Saudi designs and dictates.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

