America Cumbling

Trump’s MAGA is actually crumbling – constitutionally, psychologically, and also physically. A few shocking easy examples of the later right here in the National Capital:

Memorial bridge which connects DC at the Lincoln Monument to Arlington Cemetery is in such a terrible state of disrepair that emergency reconstruction is underway with lane blockages and travel restrictions.

The DC Metro system is in such a state of disrepair that it’s automated system has been shut down for years, it closes early so seemingly endless emergency repairs can be made, and riders shun it so it has fewer today than when it began.

The grand Washington-Baltimore Parkway is in such a state of disrepair that the speed limit in parts has been cut back to 40mph, right in the area where once secret workers turn off to go to the NSA (with a secret budget said to be more than twice that of the CIA). “Like driving a lunar rover on the dark side of the moon — that’s how bumpy the ride is” reports the AAA adding, “It’s shocking to see a road in the U.S., especially in the national capital area, in that state….hell on earth.”

The George-Washington Parkway is also in such disrepair that one side had to be closed a few days ago for emergency repairs.

Meanwhile the Trumpees have announced still further cutbacks to basic social programs coupled with still greater increases for the military and spy agencies!

OMG America what has become, what is becoming, of thee?

