Salute to Gazans

Many, maybe most, of those rebelling in Gaza Prison have never been outside it. The Israelis, of course aided by their American superpower as well as Egypt and the Saudis, have turned Gaza into a unique prison camp.

Yesterday was the first anniversary of THE GREAT MARCH OF RETURN, the rebellion in the Gaza part of Palestine that has been going on for so long now and has so many anniversary dates. Just in this one year, adjusted for population size, it would be as if 42,000 Americans had been shot dead and some 1.7 million more shout and maimed! Plus there is only basic medical care available to the Gazan inmates.

The Israelis, and their American financier and arms supplier, deserve to be condemned by all. BDS is but one totally justified expression of the rage we all should be joining in to at least symbolically join in THE GREAT MARCH OF RETURN.

