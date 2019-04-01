If Richard Gage (AE911Truth) really cared about 9/11 Truth he would get out of the way

It’s a long long story with many twists and turns, but I’ll cut to the chase.

The government 9/11 story as outlined in the official report is at best grossly inadequate, at worst hugely bogus. The top persons who headed up the Commission actually said as much long ago. “We were set up to fail” is the way they publicly put it just a few years after their report was issued thus denying responsibility themselves. One of them actually told me to my face soon thereafter that the American people must never be allowed to know what really happened.

Major questions about what really happened began to arise very quickly from many quarters — from on-the-scene witnesses, to news personalities like CBS Dan Rather and FOX Carl Cameron, to major academics especially Professor David Ray Griffin and then Richard Falk, Graeme MacQueen and many noteable others. Major international multi-day conferences were held that very few have even heard about. Various professional groups came forward to try to boldly challenge the official narrative with their own expertise including Pilots, Firefighters, Academics, Architects and Engineers.

The later group then kind of took with Richard Gage self-appointing himself and his organization the spokesman for “9/11 Truth”. Problem is Gage has not only done a very poor completely lack-luster job of it, but he simply lacks the knowledge, media and political smarts, historical awareness, and personal gravitas/charisma, necessary to play this role successfully.

As a result what is called the “9/11 Truth Movement” remains a meager, incestuous, aging, tiny and all-too-often shleppy bunch whom others, especially serious professional career people, don’t want to be associated with. When they gather in Washington they use backdrops like the Capitol to portray themselves on camera as if others are taking them seriously; when in reality each and every event they hold is nothing more than they themselves and a few hangers on who have nothing else to do getting together to repeat their slogans to each other mostly still about Building 7.

The big problem is not that Gage and the Movement don’t have a major important point to make. Overall actually, in all the background noise, the 9/11 Truth Movement has much significant, and in many cases quite convincing, information that the media, both large and small, nearly totally refuses to acknowledge and deal with.

But to a considerable extent that’s because one major problem is that Gage and his rag-tag bunch, having co-opted the role of spokesman for some time now, are precisely the wrong people to play this role. If they really cared about what they keep saying they do they’d be asking themselves why hardly anyone even takes notice of them. Rather they seem more and more concerned with their own faulty roles, with their own meager fund-raising ploys, and with keeping the whole mishmash under their wing so they can replay the same old tunes over and over, time after time, as more years go by and the false 9/11 religion gets further entrenched forever in peoples minds and history.

What’s been needed for some time are serious, credentialed, politically and historically-aware professionals to lead this movement; rather than the bumbling, confusing, turning-people-off, amateurs who, worse than not being up to the task, keep stifling, discrediting, and obscuring it.

Advertisements