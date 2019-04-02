Kushner was blocked because of ties to Israel

Jared Kushner’s top security clearance was blocked, until Trump personally ordered it, because of Kushner’s seriously compromising ties to Israel and more recently via Israel to Saudi Arabia/Gulf. However the investigative findings of Kushner’s Israeli connections have been classified and no one in the know has been willing to go on the record for fear of retribution/prosecution. Even so the general contours of Kushner’s extreme Zionist connections on top of his personal relationship with Bibi Netanyahu (close family friend who even use to sleep in Jared’s room when visiting years ago) and more recently via Israel with Saudi Crown Prince MBS are known.

I don’t have the proof of what I’ve just said, just the awareness through my own background and associations. Only those with top security clearance themselves have access to the damning details of the investigations. But if the Congress is serious about getting to the bottom of what can now be called “SECURITY CLEARANCEGATE” that information and the persons involved can be subponaed and required to testify under oath. Even if they do so, however, because of the extreme influence and connections of the Israeli/Jewish Lobby on Capitol Hill much if not all of this will continue to be whitewashed and super classified.

Advertisements