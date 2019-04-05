Anti-AIPAC mouse squeaks again in DC

Yearly the interlinked group of short-leash Arabist organizations that put on the anti-AIPAC conference did its usual squeaking, as it did a few weeks ago. All of the groups involved have close Saudi and Gulf connections and funds, and in fact were begun by Saudi Ambassador Prince Bandar back in the 1980s.

What they have to say about the powerfully dangerous AIPAC organization is actually quite right-on. The problem is in how ineffective and un-impacting they have always been and continue to be. And that’s not just because they are up against the powerful Lion that Roars, it’s because of how they have been so mislead by the same incestuous unsophisticated bunch for so long.

First of all they mainly repeat themselves over and over while yearly promising their small group of follows they are going to have more impact. But they never really even pursue that serious goal in a serious way.

Second can you imagine a conference about the influence of the Israeli/Jewish Lobby without any mention of Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Gulf. AIPAC/Israel is very much involved in pushing and guiding U.S. policies in all of these countries where in fact huge numbers of the population have been killed, imprisoned, made destitute, tortured, as a result of U.S./Israeli policies.

Third not a mention that the closest and most important ally of Israel in the Middle East and of AIPAC in Washington today is Saudi Arabia! Here too the conference organizations had nothing to say; no tribute even to Khashoggi who use to be one of their own until he was brutally killed since their last conference by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Fourth they have no outreach to Jewish progressives who are actually far more active around the country and doing far more with BDS and with a far greater following then they have after all these decades in Washington. Nobody from JVP or associated Jewish groups even gets invited or comes because those putting on the anti-AIPAC conference have no outreach to them wanting to make sure to keep the spotlight on themselves.

Fifth, after all the years and so many millions of dollars spent in Washington, not one member of Congress nor any important members of the press even bothers to drop in to what is in effect a kind of yearly reunion. Yet just a few days later at the 18,000+ strong multi-day AIPAC gathering the very opposite with no mention or sign of the anti-AIPAC mouse or its squeaks.

