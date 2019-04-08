Trump Helps Bibi Once Again

Just hours before the Israelis vote tomorrow Trump/Kushner and the coalition of Zionist/Evangelical Neocons have decided to help Netanyahu even further. For the first time the U.S. will today declare a major part of the Iranian mililtary a “terrorist organization” fitting in nicely with the theme Bibi has championed for years. As the Associated Press (AP) is reporting this morning:

In an unprecedented step to ramp up pressure on Tehran, the Trump administration is planning to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a “foreign terrorist organization.” The move is expected to further isolate Iran and could have widespread implications for U.S. personnel and policy in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Coming on top of Bibi’s visit to the White House last week for the Trump proclamation that the Golan Heights is “Israeli sovereign territory”, major Israeli settlement expansion no longer even protested by the U.S., the American Embassy move to Jerusalem, and so many other things, Trump/Kushner, with Bolton representing the extreme Neocons and Pompeo the extreme Evangelicals, have been working overtime to keep Bibi in power (and out of jail).

Even so, either way, Bibi or Gantz, the Trumpees will then put forward their “Peace Plan” which is actually little more than endorsement of Israel’s long-term plans to control not only all the territory west of the Jordan River, but the whole region in alliance with the Saudis/UAE/Gulf/Jordan/Egypt combination.

