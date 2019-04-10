Trump/Kushner/Bolton/Pompeo push Bibi over the winners line

10 04 2019

Image result for picture of trump, pompeo, bolton, kushner, netanyahu

There can be no doubt about it.  With Bibi conducting they all together — the Trump/Kusher/Bolton/Pompeo team — pushed Bibi over the winner’s line.   Talk about foreign interference in an election!

  • Kushner – extreme dually-loyal Zionist
  • Bolton – extreme neocon with Adelson among his promoters
  • Pompeo – extreme Evangelical Zionist (along with Pence)

As for Bibi as he proclaimed early this morning: “Remember, 23 years ago, it was the first time that Sara and I stood here. And here we have returned here, because of you and for you….  I am very moved on this night. This is a night of an incredible, incredible victory…fantastic achievement, an enormous achievement, which is almost unfathomable….almost unprecedented.   When did we receive so many seats? I don’t even remember… I believe that the Lord and history have given the people of Israel another opportunity, a golden opportunity to turn our country into a strong nation, among the strongest nations of the world.”  

Bibi just forgot to thank once again the Americans representing such extremes and the severe polarization in the U.S.; just as his party use to represent the extreme in Israel but now remains in control of a very polarized “Jewish State”.

Image result for picture of trump, pompeo, bolton, kushner, netanyahu

 

Advertisements

«


Actions

Information

  • Date : April 10, 2019
  • Categories : Blogroll