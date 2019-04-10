Trump/Kushner/Bolton/Pompeo push Bibi over the winners line

There can be no doubt about it. With Bibi conducting they all together — the Trump/Kusher/Bolton/Pompeo team — pushed Bibi over the winner’s line. Talk about foreign interference in an election!

Kushner – extreme dually-loyal Zionist

Bolton – extreme neocon with Adelson among his promoters

Pompeo – extreme Evangelical Zionist (along with Pence)

As for Bibi as he proclaimed early this morning: “Remember, 23 years ago, it was the first time that Sara and I stood here. And here we have returned here, because of you and for you…. I am very moved on this night. This is a night of an incredible, incredible victory…fantastic achievement, an enormous achievement, which is almost unfathomable….almost unprecedented. When did we receive so many seats? I don’t even remember… I believe that the Lord and history have given the people of Israel another opportunity, a golden opportunity to turn our country into a strong nation, among the strongest nations of the world.”

Bibi just forgot to thank once again the Americans representing such extremes and the severe polarization in the U.S.; just as his party use to represent the extreme in Israel but now remains in control of a very polarized “Jewish State”.



