NYU – Seriously compromised in DC

I got my J.D. degree from the NYU Law School as a Root-Tilden Scholar so this is somewhat personal for me.

NYU in Washington just hosted a forum on what is known as BDS and is trying to credit itself for doing so. In reality however the forum was paid for indirectly by Saudi/UAE funds via Jim Zogby who with his long-ago sold-out to the Saudis Arab-American Institute hosted it.

The BDS Forum in itself was useful and informative, though Omar Barghouti has been saying the same things for quite some years now in many forums and his views are easily available on-line. What NYU should be doing as an institution right now though is protesting loudly that Barghouti was not allowed to attend, not allowed to leave Israel or to enter the U.S., and so had to be streamed in.

But the bigger question is why has NYU not held such forums on even more pressing topics in Washington:

The terribly disastrous war in Yemen brought about by the Saudis and the U.S.

The Saudi killing of Khashoggi and who else has been killed, tortured, imprisoned?

The extremely dangerous as well as lucrative super arms sales flowing from the U.S. to Saudi Arabia and Gulf Countries in addition to Israel.

The looming war with Iran that still could be prevented….the one being pushed by Saudi/UAE, Israel, Neocons (represented by Bolton), and the Evangelicals (represented by Pompeo)

The answer is because NYU is terribly compromised having taken huge amounts of money from the UAE — the major ally of the Saudis — and set up a major campus in Abu Dhabi.

The additional answer is that by working with Zogby NYU is somewhat hiddenly deflected by the dictatorship Arab regimes from holding such urgently needed forums on such major historical issues the UAE and Saudis want to muzzle.

When former NYU President Sexton took all that Arab money so seriously compromising NYU the faculty took the unprecedented step of voting “no confidence” in him and he left the university (with a big money severance package). But what is happening here in Washington is more masked and low key and the faculty has not caught on. If they do one major step forward would be to schedule a series of forums in Washington on the above four critical subjects.

