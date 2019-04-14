The cry went out from the bowels of the Washington power centers from the beginning, GET ASSANGE! Largely coordinated by the CIA from the start they set him up with false sex accusations, then tried to character assassinate him, then they forced him into self-isolation under diplomatic immunity in the Ecuador Embassy, then they changed the government in Quito and bribe/coerced the new government to bring that to a “perp-walk” end, and now together with the Brits they have him in UK prison awaiting his fate in the U.S.

No matter what now happens “they” have won largely destroying Assange’s life and sticking paralyzing chill fear into the minds of so many others who want to not only expose the truths but hold those who did the awful crimes to account, rather than the journalists and whistle-blowers who have exposed the gross criminality.

And so a foreign journalist is being forced into imprisonment for revealing extremely important and carefully handled, not to mention totally truthful, information about the terrible crimes of the U.S. Empire. The goal is quite clear : intimidate and frighten everyone everywhere from even thinking of doing what Assange, Chelsea Manning, and Edward Snowden did.

The journalists, whistle-blowers, and persons of conscience — add to this list Kiriakou, Drake, Binney, Edmunds — have all been career-destroyed, imprisoned, psychologically abused, and their livelihoods forever threatened by the American government in order to prevent others from following in their footsteps.

The USA is more and more a neo-fascist police-state at home and an extremely militant, bloody, war-criminal state abroad. The tactics used are far more refined and crafty than in the past; but then American laws, institutions, and civil society are more refined and not yet totally under control. We are witnessing the tactics of dictatorships and authoritarian regimes twisted to make workable in the American polity; and they are becoming more and more commonplace so that as a result the U.S.A. is already no longer, to say the least, “the land of the free and the home of the brave”.

Meanwhile, and this too is crucially important, none of the murderers, torturers, war criminal, and constitutional violators outed by Assange and the others mentioned, have been brought to account for their horrendous ongoing crimes. They all remain free collecting their blood money and pensions under enforced silence and gag orders justified by continually invoking the mantra of “national security”.

True enough, Russia and China have even far more repressive systems and regimes. But then neither of them has such balance-of-power and constitutional protections as we Americans use to take such pride in having; and neither of them rides roughshod over the entire world with hundreds of military bases and CIA outposts nearly everywhere.

Those are the realities that have caused “them” to continually target and “Get Assange”, and before him Manning, and before them Kiriakou, Drake, Binney, Edmunds and so many others over the years whom we still don’t even know about because more and more that dangerous mind-numbing slogan of “National Security” is invoked while the challenges to it and “them” grow more professionally difficult, more personally dangerous, and overall more feeble and ineffective.

