Ilhan Omar is right once again!

“For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and, frankly, I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it… CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.” 23 March

She’s a young articulate smart Muslim American woman born in Mogadishu grown up in Minnesota who is now boldly standing up to white racist Judeo-Christian neoconesque Trumpee America.

And that’s why they are trying so hard to vilify her, defame her, intimidate her, and put her at risk; trying so hard to distract her, frighten her, and through their unrelenting attacks either burn her up or besmirch her.

And thus for all these reasons the rest of us should be applauding her and encouraging her; and doing so more often, more loudly, and with more respect and enthusiasm all the time!

