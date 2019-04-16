Congress will get Mueller Report + Tax Returns…..BUT

The Trumpees will try to run out the clock and put off the final outcomes in the Supreme Court at least until after the 2020 election…now just a year and a half away. The Dems have to figure out how to get the SCOTUS decisions before then in addition to how to get them to go against Trump.

In the end the Judiciary Committee could get the Mueller Report…but it will be secret and sealed to the Committee. They will get it because they have let’s call it the Trump card on this one. Once there is underway a formal impeachment proceeding in the House, if they go there, the Congressional right to have the full report and supporting materials will be upheld. Hastening that day is what the Dems now have to do.

And in the end the House Ways and Means Committee could get the Trump tax returns…but again likely in secret and sealed to the Committee. But this won’t happen until the subpoena demand reaches SCOTUS.

Now of course SCOTUS could itself disobey the law and deny the Congress in a political vote. We’ve experienced that before, most recently in 2000, and indeed both U.S. and world history were tremendously altered as a result. But more likely in this case, worried to protect what is left of the very credibility of the Court itself, and in view of a likely even more erratic and weakened Trump himself, the Court will do its duty and enforced the basic separations of powers the Constitution itself depends upon.

But even so remember, the Congressional Committees, and maybe only the leaders, are likely to get these things in the super secret rooms where no pens as well as phones are allowed, no notes of any kind can be taken, and any divulgence of what is read would be a crime.

