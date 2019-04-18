Barr’s Coming Payoff? Ask Barr Today!

William Barr is already quite rich and well-off. But my guess he has something else in mind as the big payoff for helping Trump coverup and obfuscate as much as possible. Unless Barr stumbles, if and when Trump gets a second term the understanding could be Trump will appoint him to the Supreme Court. Yes, he’s already 68, and usually younger persons are appointed so they will have a long life on the Court. But even so this is my prediction and these days Barr could even at his age serve on SCOTUS for 20 to 25 years.

Whether right or wrong, at today’s press conference someone should ask Barr boldly and directly:

“Have you or anyone on your behalf ever talked in any way with the President or any person in the White House or any member of the Administration or anyone who knows the President about a possible future appointment of yourself to the Supreme Court?”

