Where Was Mueller?

It’s been called “The Mueller Report” for more than two years. And yet when the report was finally released, so full of “redactions” there was no “Mueller” to be seen — just Rosenstein and his deputy standing like mannequins behind Barr.

So some big questions await Mueller including?

Director Mueller, were you asked to attend what Barr called a Press Conference on 18 April?

If so why did you not attend?

What things that were said by AG Barr at the Press Conference and in his four-page summary weeks before did you most disagree with?

With so much evidence about obstruction of justice by the President please elaborate in detail why you decided not to indict him?

Since Trump asked his son-in-law during the campaign to set up a private and secret way to communicate with Moscow why did you not further investigate this serious matter as part of possible collusion with Russia?

As the NBC journalist who hosts Meet the Press has speculated, did you consider that the Trump campaign was interested in and maybe trying to collude with Russia but in the end was too disorganized and bumbling and didn’t know how to do so?

And this is just the start!

