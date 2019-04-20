Secret Channel to Moscow?

Hmmmm… Something strange about the Mueller Report (something more that is).

Kushner, when cornered, admitted back in 2017 that he tried during the campaign to establish a secret channel of communication with Moscow using Russian diplomatic properties and communications equipment. And in the Mueller Report we are learning that via Eric Prince, George Nader, Dimitri Simes, and others, the Trumpees tried to do so again via secret meetings with Russian oligarchs after the election.

And yet no one is talking about that extremely unusual, and quite possibly illegal, Kushner attempts during the election campaign in 2016 to set up a super secret way for Trump to communicate with Moscow to go around the U.S. government and spy agencies.

Just like Trump’s White House lawyer saved him by not following the orders to fire Mueller, looks like the Russian Ambassador in retrospect also saved him by refusing to set up such a secret communications channel.

But how come this whole matter isn’t being talked about now and hasn’t ever been fully investigated? It seems obvious the orders to do this back during the campaign came from Trump to his son-in-law. Or…hmmmm…might more about this somehow for some reason be among the many redactions in what we know of the Mueller investigation so far?

