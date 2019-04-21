The Mannequin who was going to bug Trump

There he was behind Barr Thursday morning, silent, practically motionless like a mannequin, and without Mueller anywhere to be seen as the “Mueller Report” was wildly spun grossly in Trump’s favor.

Rod Rosenstein, the man who previously thought Trump’s criminality was so severe that as Deputy Attorney General he discussed with top FBI officials that he would voluntarily “wear a wire” to record beyond doubt Trump’s likely crimes and possible craziness.

Now it is both Barr and Rosenstein who are compromised and discredited beyond doubt.

Before Mueller and others testify both Barr and Rosenstein should now be hauled before Congress under oath and subjected themselves to the legal pledge of “nothing but the truth so help me God” and then down the road if called for perjury.

