The World Must Say NO to USA!

The Trumpees have gone way too far now demanding everyone worldwide stop doing business with Iran and bring Iranian oil sales to zero or else. And therein lies the opportunity for the rest of the world to finally, loudly, and in unison say NO.

What we need now is a coalition starting with the biggies — Russia, China, India, and the EU — to come forward with a short but firm joint statement saying they will not “obey” the U.S. orders to stop doing business with Iran as the U.S. is acting illegally and dangerously. Then other nations can join in, including Japan and South Korea which have also been directly threatened by the U.S. on this one but don’t have the gravitas to take the lead.

Further details of the ways and means to oppose extreme U.S. imperialism can be worked out and coordinated in future weeks and months. Right now what is urgently needed is a clear and firm DECLARATION OF NO.

