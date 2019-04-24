It’s time WORLD – Loudly Say NO to U.S.

The Trumpees have given the rest of the world a real opportunity now.

By unilaterally abrogating the JCPOA “nuclear deal” with Iran that nearly everyone else in the world supports but for Israel; and by recently illegally declaring a major part of the Iranian army to be a “terrorist organization”; and by this week declaring that any nation or entity which buys any oil and does any business with Iran will also be sanctioned and prohibited from doing business with the U.S.; the Trumpees have done grossly imperialistic things never before done even by the U.S. Moreover they have done so at a time when many countries in the world have already been declaring themselves free from U.S. dictate and pushing for a multi-polar rather than U.S.-controlled new world order.

So here are the steps that the rest of the world should now take with regard to Iran and totally unacceptable and dangerous U.S. policies which threaten the peace of the world:

A multi-polar declaration led buy Russia, China, Turkey and the EU (and then joined in by others) should be made that the Iran nuclear agreement remains in force and they will not succumb to U.S. sanctions and blackmail. An urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council, which unanimously endorsed the JCPOA previously, to reinforce it and declare any unilateral actions otherwise illegal and null and void. When the U.S. vetos this new UNSC resolution, quite possibly in total isolation, an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly should be convened using the Uniting For Peace procedure to demand adherance to the JCPOA and declare illegal and null and void any actions otherwise.

