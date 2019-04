OMG look what’s just happened in Ukraine! The TV actor President is now the real President!

So TV Presidents Martin Sheen (of The West Wing) and Kiefer Sutherland (of Designated Survivor) where are you when you are really desperately urgently needed?

Note: For those of you too young or a little confused what I’m getting at, just Google “The West Wing” and “Designated Survivor”.

