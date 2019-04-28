India Betrays Itself

Succumbing now to U.S. blackmail by betraying Iran, as well as the U.N., and quote possibly soon Russia with regard to the S-400s, India is actually betraying itself.

India started down this betrayal path before, especially in recent years with regard to betraying the Palestinians by aligning with Israel and further fomenting conflict with Pakistan.

Once the bastion of the non-aligned movement, once attempting actual democracy at home (but for the terrible incongruence with regard to Kashmir), once in the forefront of attempting freedom from international domination, both political and financial, now India is set on a course so full of political, moral and sovereignty contradictions that one has to wonder if the country itself can maintain it’s political, not to mention, moral and actual cohesion.

Once symbolized by the legacy of Gandhi, now India is symbolized by Modi and his kind in alignment with Trump and Netanyahu, and thus with growing tensions with China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and beyond. How tragic.

